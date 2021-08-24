Blake Lively Posts 'Pantless' Pic to Ring in Her Birthday Weekend
Blake Lively is getting close to simply wearing her birthday suit around the house ahead of her 34th birthday. The Gossip Girl star took to her Instagram Stories to share a fancy early birthday gift she received from Louis Vuitton.
Lively held the red-and-white striped purse up for the camera, jokingly writing, "In love but my 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this."
It wasn't the mother of three's face that attracted the most attention. In addition to her T-shirt crop top, Lively also sported a blanket wrapped around her waist.
"Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes," Lively quipped in the caption.
Lively has made it clear that she prefers a pants-free existence lately. Earlier this month, she posed in bikini bottoms to promote her husband, Ryan Reynolds', new movie, Free Guy.
"Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed," she captioned the fun photo.
