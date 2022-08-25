Blake Lively Rocks a White Bikini Poolside: See Ryan Reynolds' Comment
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage With 'Best Friend…
Sylvester Stallone Sparks Split Rumors After Covering Up Huge Ta…
'Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Credits Leonardo DiCaprio…
‘Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight Teases Season 2 and Reveals H…
'Modern Family' Stars Reunite for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' …
‘90 Day Fiancé's Yve and Mohamed Split Amid Domestic Violence Ch…
'Girls Next Door' Stars Holly and Bridget on Tell-All Podcast an…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Recalls Moment Everything Ch…
Watch Jennifer Lopez's 3 Custom Wedding Dresses Come to Life!
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 10
Anne Heche's Sons Address Importance of Burial Site at Hollywood…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer Vacation With Ex-Husband…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
What Vanessa Bryant Is Fighting for in Court Battle Over Kobe Cr…
Jonathan Knight Is Engaged to Harley Rodriguez!
Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She’s Delayed Releasing New Music Af…
Olivia Wilde Served With Custody Papers at CinemaCon to Jason Su…
It's summer -- and Blake Lively is having a blast. The actress took to Instagram ahead of her 35th birthday with a picturesque snap of herself poolside.
The star smiled in a white bikini against a backdrop of palm trees and sunshine. "Summer lovin’ …had me a blast," she captioned the post, a reference to Grease's "Summer Nights."
Lively's comment section was filled with compliments, including from celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who wrote back, "With a body like that I’d have a blast all year round."
"Ok smoke show," her sister, Robyn Lively, commented.
As for her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool star weighed in with a punchline -- as he's known to do. "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," the actor quipped, seemingly revealing the photo was taken abroad.
While it's unclear what brought the star to the U.K., the reason is possibly connected to Reynolds' newly debuted Hulu docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. The show chronicles his and Rob McElhenney's new ownership of the Wrexham Association Football Club in Wales.
Reynolds recently shared photos of himself at the club's stadium. Wrote the actor, "Made it to church on time. @wrexham_afc."
In addition to Lively's 35th birthday, she and Reynolds have another special occasion coming up: their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple is set to celebrate the milestone on Sept. 9.
"I'm paired up with my best friend," he recently told ET. "When that happens, you recognize how unbelievably lucky you are."
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively Has Happiest Birthday Kickoff at Disney With Sister Robyn
Blake Lively on How Her and Ryan Reynold's Kids Give Her Confidence
Blake Lively Uses This Met Gala Look When Her Kids Give Her Attitude