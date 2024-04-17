Blake Shelton opened his newest bar this week, with help from wife Gwen Stefani!

The country star opened his sixth and largest Ole Red location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, kicking off a week of grand opening celebrations with a private concert.

"I know Las Vegas has been a big destination for cowboys, but not until tonight has there been a destination for absolute hillbillies," Shelton told the crowd while onstage at the restaurant and music venue, "and now we got it!"

Shelton performed several of his biggest hits, and was joined onstage by Stefani to sing their hit duet, "Nobody But You." He'll take the stage again on Wednesday night to keep the opening celebrations going.

Shelton and Stefani famously met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2021. Despite their busy schedules, they're still going strong, with Stefani recently opening up in an interview for NYLON's 25th anniversary issue about their latest collaboration and how "insecurities" led to their new song, "Purple Irises."

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," she says. "And all this s**t I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is -- I'm overthinking."

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" Gwen shares. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

To be clear, however, Stefani shuts down any rumors about tumult in the couple's relationship.

"When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship -- I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she says in reference to tabloid headlines about the pair. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

