Love is in full bloom!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's whirlwind romance -- borne by the intersection of timing, circumstance, and heartbreak -- seems to have taken everyone by such surprise, but the couple defied the odds and announced their engagement on Tuesday after five years together.

“@blakeshelton yes please!,” the pop star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the ring. Her country star hubby-to-be also shared to his Instagram account alongside the caption, “@gwenstefanit pop star captioned a ring photo, which her country star hubby-to-be thanks for saving my 2020…And the rest of my life..I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, first met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and it didn’t take long before their friendship grew into something more. While their romance initially seems to have taken everyone by surprise, the duo took a chance on love and it paid off.

After officially announcing their relationship in 2015, Blake and Gwen made their red carpet debut during a Vanity Fair Oscar party where they were snapped holding hands and cuddling up next to each other.

In 2017, Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Stefani was right by her mans side to show support. She even defended him against haters who questioned why he received the honor.

Nearly two years into their relationship, the couple set the record straight amid conflicting reports that claimed that they were either headed down the aisle, or preparing to split.

“It’s really smooth sailing for them,” a source told ET Online at the time. “They don’t talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever. They are very committed to one another and their life together.”

The engagement rumors persisted, but in December 2018, Stefani insisted that there was “zero pressure” for Blake to pop the question. No matter how many rumors swirled around them, they were able to block out the noise and appeared to be very much in love at the 2019 CMA Awards where Blake won his first-ever award for Single of the Year.

This past July, Gwen and Blake released a romantic new single “Happy Anywhere,” a purchased their first home together last month. Now that wedding bells are in the works, the duo have lots of planing to do to prepare for their special day.

In honor of their engagement, check below for a timeline of the couple's first year together.

WATCH: It's Official: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Dating!



July 14, 2014 -- Gwen brings Gavin Rossdale into the fold.

By this point, after Stefani and Rossdale have been married for 12 years, she enlists her Bush frontman husband as her team's mentor, writing, "It's official! So excited to have @GavinRossdale on #TeamGwen," with him writing, "This fall, honored to be part of #TheVoice w/ the lovely & talented @gwenstefani."

And from here, all the Voice judges really start to hit it off.



Nov. 25, 2014 -- Friends forever.

Shelton and Stefani, along with Pharrell and Adam Levine, are really starting to bond on The Voice. Shelton and Stefani happily take part in a lip sync battle with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in September, and shortly thereafter, Stefani posts playful pics with her fellow coaches on Instagram. While Stefani will depart for the following season of the Voice, while Aguilera returns, she will be back next fall.



July 20, 2015 -- Blake and Miranda Lambert divorce.

Just one of the many shocking splits of the summer, country music's king and queen call it quits after four years of marriage.

"This is not the future we envisioned," reps for the couple said in a statement to the Associated Press. "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

After reeling from this heartbreak, we discover that the summer is still far from over.



Aug. 3, 2015 -- Gwen Stefani announces her split from Gavin Rossdale.

After 13 years together, the rocker couple calls it quits.

By late October, they will settle their divorce, with joint custody of their three young children Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo -- though Rossdale will have them more given Stefani’s touring schedule.

In a statement to ET, the couple said: "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

But what does all this have to do with Stefani and Shelton? Well, everything up to this point is all background. The heat doesn't actually start until...



Sept. 8, 2015 -- Circumstances.

Going through an understandably tough time, The Voice coaches band together and support each other.

"I haven't met one coach that's been on this show that I wouldn't consider at this point a really good friend," Shelton tells ET. "Any of the coaches that I've worked with on this show I can call at any moment and talk to."

Stefani echoes these sentiments, saying The Voice has helped her through an otherwise sad summer.

"It's so amazing!" she tells ET. "Honestly, I've had so much fun so far, and it's so motivating. I think this is the funnest thing I've ever done in my whole life work-wise."



Oct. 7, 2015 -- It blows Blake's mind.

Headlines start to appear suggesting Shelton and Blake are getting flirty. Shelton goes on a mini-Twitter rant, writing, "The stuff I read about myself blows my mind. Shouldn't I get to do all these things since I'm already accused of them?" continuing, "I literally just got back from FAR northern Quebec chasing caribou and now read about all the crazy stuff I've been doing lately?!! #WTF."

"Just watch and see how these tweets I just sent get spun," he concludes the tweets.



Oct. 17, 2015 -- Gwen laughs off the dating rumors.

Around the time her heartbreaking single, "Used to Love You," gets a video premiere, Gwen finds herself shaking off the dating rumors with laughter.

"It seems like the cowboy is really happy on the show," she tells ET, referring to Shelton. "We're all having so much fun on that show. Everybody is in such a good place."

As for the rumors that she and Shelton are an item, she jokes, "Have you read the news?"



Oct. 25, 2015 -- Oklahoma.

Stefani, Shelton, and Levine head off to Oklahoma together. Stefani and Shelton Instagram the adorable photo above, with the hashtag, #family.

But Stefani also tweets out a pic of Levin cropped out to Shelton, writing, "Hi @blakeshelton."

Hi, indeed.



Oct. 26, 2015 -- Hotline Bling.

That can only mean one thing.

The Voice coaches join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a game of Spin the Microphone, where Shelton and Stefani perform an awkward rendition of Drake's "Hotline Bling."

Unfamiliar with the song, Shelton just keeps saying, "Bling." Stefani affectionately exclaims, "Cowboy!" after his lackluster performance.



Oct. 31, 2015 Those Halloween nights...

The pair is spotted out on Halloween night, where they literally can't seem to stop smiling. An eyewitness tells ET that the two leave Jared Leto's party together in the same hired car.

Of her wild night with Shelton, Stefani says, "We're just trying to have fun, you know?"

"I was literally that party girl that you hear about when their life blows up," she added. "And you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going out! Watch me!’"



Nov. 3, 2015 -- Connection.

Stefani appears on L.A.'s 102.7 KIIS FM radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, where she all but confirms the sparks, saying, "To be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time,” in reference to their respective splits.



Nov. 4, 2015 -- It's official.

A rep for Shelton confirms to ET these two are an item. Additionally, a rep for Stefani confirms the news, saying, "Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating."

Meanwhile, the two hit Nashville, for a country awards show, which Lambert, Shelton's ex, is also attending. The country queen hits the red carpet looking fantastic in a revenge dress and pink hair. Despite putting on a brave face however, an eyewitness tells ET it's a tough night for Lambert.

"Miranda tried to seem happy, but you could tell she was hurting," the eyewitness said. "It was a great night for her because she won an award, but still hard for her."



Nov. 6, 2015 -- Alright, let's move along everybody...

After their relationship news sent the media into a frenzy, Shelton is ready for the talk of his love life to cool off.

"I love @blakeshelton, but OMG, the media needs to chill out with his dating life"” user @janine_janocik tweets. "The guy is moving on. #findsomethingelsetotalkabout."

Just minutes after it was posted, Shelton retweets the message, adding, "Amen!!!!!!!! Let's all move along now!!"

Sorry, Blake! Love is a beautiful thing.

