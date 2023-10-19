Blake Shelton's heartfelt speech at Gwen Stefani's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony meant "everything" to her.

"He's usually a jokester, like, he's just gonna come out and ad-lib," Gwen raved to ET's Cassie DiLaura following the emotional ceremony. "[That] he had an actual speech, that alone was like, what? All the words today just meant everything to me."

She added of the Walk of Fame honor, "It's crazy. It makes you assess your life and go, 'Wow, how did how did this happen?' And it went so fast."

Just a few months after Gwen called Blake her "dream come true" at his own Walk of Fame ceremony, Blake repaid the favor, recounting when he first met Gwen on the set of The Voice -- and recalling what impressed him most about his future wife.

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," he shared. "She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos."

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world -- that was her number one job," Blake continued. "And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

Gwen and Blake -- who tied the knot in July 2021 -- were joined at the ceremony by her three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In addition to being a mother, Blake praised "Gwen Stefani, the songwriter," sharing why, in his opinion, she's the perfect candidate for the Walk of Fame.

"Today, it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world," he said with a laugh. "In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though."

In her remarks, Gwen marveled at the Walk of Fame honor, saying, "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that this girl right here from Orange County would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

"This is just bizarre, like, seriously," she told ET. "I saw the video of them making it. That's such a cool video to have and that was when it actually hit me, because there's so much going on."

"I came here not even that long ago to watch Blake get his and the fact that all of a sudden here I am, it was just a shock and amazing," she continued. "Everybody that's here, Jimmy [Iovine] and Irving [Azoff] and Blake, they're all huge people in my life. I wouldn't be here without them, so just hearing their words and taking time to talk, it is just amazing."

In her speech, Gwen thanked Iovine for helping to kickstart her music career, Azoff for "giving me a chapter two," and, of course, Blake.

"You have given me the kind of love I never knew before," she told her hubby. "The minute I met you, I knew that I was home, and I'm so, so proud that you're mine."

She also sent her heartfelt gratitude to her parents, her brother, Eric, who founded No Doubt, and her sons.

"You are my biggest blessings," Gwen told her boys. "I can't believe that I get to be your mom. I am so proud of you guys. It is literally the biggest joy of my life."

