Blake Shelton brought Gwen Stefani to tears with his heartfelt speech as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Just a few months after Gwen called Blake her "dream come true" in his own Walk of Fame speech, Blake repaid the favor, recounting when he first met Gwen on the set of The Voice -- and recalling what impressed him most about his future wife.

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," he shared. "She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos."

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world -- that was her number one job," Blake continued. "And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

Gwen and Blake -- who tied the knot in July 2021 -- were joined at the ceremony by her three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

In addition to being a mother, Blake praised "Gwen Stefani, the songwriter," sharing why, in his opinion, she's the perfect candidate for the Walk of Fame.

"Today, it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world," he said with a laugh. "In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though."

