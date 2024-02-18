Gwen Stefani's youngest child is turning 10!

On Sunday, the 54-year-old No Doubt singer documented her son, Apollo Rossdale's, disco-themed birthday party on her Instagram Stories. Apollo's birthday falls on Feb. 28, but it's clear she and husband Blake Shelton wanted to get a head start on the festivities.

In a series of photos and videos, Stefani is shown rocking a floral dress and a fur coat, which she accessorized with rose-colored glasses and a beaded necklace. Meanwhile, Shelton, 47, is seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a hilarious curly-haired wig.

Stefani's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, also makes an appearance in one of the videos wearing a wig similar to Shelton's.

"Happy 10th b day apollo!!!" the proud mom captioned one of the clips.

Stefani and Rossdale are also parents to sons, Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15.

Gwen Stefani / Instagram

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for both Stefani and Shelton. Earlier this month, the couple collaborated on another song together, "Purple Irises," which reflects on the passage of time in a relationship and sticking with the one you love. Shelton also joined Stefani for a performance of the song during the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate.

On top of that, Stefani is reuniting with her band, No Doubt, at this year's Coachella festival, while Shelton is hitting the road for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

As for their personal lives, Stefani recently debuted the stunning new ring Shelton gifted her for Valentine's Day. "I got my Valentine's present early this year," Stefani said during the Valentine's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, showing off her massive emerald green ring.

"He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!'" Stefani said of the gift. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!"

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in 2021 after more than five years together.

