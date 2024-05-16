Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought their adorable energy to the stage at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday night.

The couple hit the stage inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas to perform their song, "Purple Irises," and had all the irises eyes in the room on them as they sweetly laughed, danced and cheekily flirted with each other throughout the performance.

Stefani, 54, was aptly clad in a sparkled purple jumpsuit with a massive flower decoration stretching from her neck to the top of her thighs. Her husband, 47, kept his apparel for the occasion a little more simple, sporting his signature button-up shirt, black blazer and jeans to perform alongside the No Doubt frontwoman.

The stage was decorated with purple irises surrounding the singers and a backdrop showing a stained-glass portrait of the homonymous flowers illuminated the husband and wife as they led the audience in an electrifying performance of the song -- which they dropped in February ahead of her Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate.

"But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you," they sing. "Everything fades, everything dies / Put me in a vase, but you can't / You can't stop time," she croons. "It's not 1999 / But this face is still mine / The way you look at me / I swear my heart hits rewind."

Earlier in the night, the duo -- who met while filming NBC's The Voice -- walked the carpet hand-in-hand and looked cool as cucumbers prior to their performance, which received a standing ovation from those in attendance and social media praise from at-home viewers.

ET previously spoke with Shelton about the couple's upcoming performance, where he admitted he doesn't have "creative input" on the show.

"'Purple Irises' is for Gwen's album and I was just lucky enough that she asked me to be on the song, but I don't have any idea what she's gonna come up with for production," Shelton confessed. "You can probably expect some flowers but I don't know, I'm just along for the ride this time and I'm gonna enjoy it and just hang out. This is more about her and her record, and I'm glad I can help out in any way I can."

The former Voice judge added that it "made my heart happy" that the ACM Awards reached out to Stefani to have her perform. "It made me happy, [made] my heart happy that she's being embraced by the country music industry."

In April, the "Honey Bee" crooner spoke to ET and opened up about his decade-long romance with his wife -- which began on The Voice -- and the bond he shares with her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he said of what he hopes the future holds. "Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's... it's gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

He added, "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

