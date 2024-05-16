Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Couple Goals at the 2024 ACM Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made a stylish entrance at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night.

The duo stepped on to the red carpet as the arrived for this year's ceremony at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Stefani stunned in a multi-colored, feathered dress with a super short skirt.

Shelton, who will hit the stage with his wife for a live duet during the show, wore his classic jeans and cowboys boots, with a black dress shirt and matching blazer with brown and tan detailing.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pose at the 2024 ACM Awards. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pose at the 2024 ACM Awards. - Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

ET previously spoke with Shelton about the couple's upcoming performance, where he admitted he doesn't have "creative input" on the show.

"'Purple Irises' is for Gwen's album and I was just lucky enough that she asked me to be on the song, but I don't have any idea what she's gonna come up with for production," Shelton confessed. "You can probably expect some flowers but I don't know, I'm just along for the ride this time and I'm gonna enjoy it and just hang out. This is more about her and her record, and I'm glad I can help out in any way I can."

The former Voice judge added that it "made my heart happy" that the ACM reached out to Stefani to have her perform. "It made me happy, [made] my heart happy that that she's being embraced by the country music industry."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The musicians are among an A-list roster of stars set to perform during the live show, including Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne will deliver memorable duets.

Host Reba McEntire is set to take the stage as well, performing new music and serving as emcee for the 17th time.

McEntire recently sat down with ET, and opened up about getting the chance to host the ACM Awards once more.

Looking back to the very first time she hosted the show in 1985, the celebrated songstress shared, "In a way it seems like 100 years, in a way it seems like it just flew by like that."

"[I have] great memories -- getting to work with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people that I co-hosted with," McEntire shared. "I think my favorite memories are the clothes that I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anyplace else other than the ACMs."

Reba McEntire performs onstage at rehearsals for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from the Ford Center at The Star on May 15, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. - Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

This will mark McEntire's first time hosting the show since 2019, and the singer explained what brought her back.

"I saw Dolly [Parton] and Garth {Brooks] doing it last year and I thought, 'Man, that's fun! They're having a great time,' and my competitiveness came in there," McEntire joked.

The singer said she always feels "exhilarated" when she takes the stage to host, because it's always unique and unpredictable, adding, "It's fun, I love live television. There's nothing like it."

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

