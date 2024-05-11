Blake Shelton will soon make his silver screen debut in a Mark Wahlberg film, but at what cost? Well, that figure is a matter of public record, too.

Shelton and Gwen Stefani (#CoupleGoals) had yet another date night on Friday night in Las Vegas attending the 27th annual Power of Love Gala benefiting the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Shelton was being honored for his endless contributions, and he contributed even more that very night.

According to People, the "God's Country" crooner took part in a live auction. The item? A walk-on role for an upcoming Wahlberg movie. The outlet reports Shelton not only submitted a bid, but he actually won! And it cost him a cool $40,000.

"I don't know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I'm ever gonna perform country music," Shelton joked onstage, via People. "I'm a movie star now. I'm not f***ng around."

Shelton performed "Sweet Caroline," "Ole Red" and "Sangria." People also reported that even Stefani joined him onstage to perform "Nobody But You."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 27th Annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Getty

The couple had a blast at the event, as evident by Stefani's Instagram Stories. She posted a selfie of the couple grinning ear to ear. The "Luxurious" singer was also pleasantly surprised that some of the decorations on the table were edible.

Shelton and Stefani's attendance in Las Vegas follows a date night in Los Angeles for the premiere of The Fall Guy at TCL Chinese Theatre. The couple -- who have been married since 2021 -- showed minimal PDA as they held hands and posed close while walking the carpet.

If Shelton does indeed become a movie star, it's safe to say he'll have even more to juggle on his plate. On top of his hugely successful singing career, Shelton recently opened another Ole Red bar, this time in Sin City. And he's not a silent owner. He's active in that he often makes surprise appearances at his various locations in Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose for a selfie while at the annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas. - Gwen Stefani / Instagram

Last month, Shelton gave ET a tour of his bar, where he reflected on being a stepdad to Stefani's three sons -- Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, whom she shares with her ex, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

While he has known the boys since 2014, Shelton officially took on the title of stepdad in July 2021 when he and Stefani tied the knot, less than 12 months after he popped the question, which came five years into their relationship.

"I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" Shelton said of his mindset shift while stepping into the role of stepdad. "When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid... I think, if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

