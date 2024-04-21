Gwen Stefani lit up the second weekend of this year's Coachella as she performed with No Doubt once again.

The songstress was cheered on by tens of thousands of fans -- including her husband, Blake Shelton, and 10-year-old son Apollo.

The supportive duo came out for the crowded celebration of music in the California desert on Saturday, and they all shared a sweet moment backstage when they showered Stefani with love after the band's performance.

As seen in the Coachella livestream, Shelton and Apollo waited backstage for Stefani with the rest of her loved ones, and they embraced in a hug following the show.

This was after Shelton and Apollo were spotted in the audience before the show kicked off, and Apollo was seen giving his stepdad a hug as they walked through the crowd.

A video posted to Youtube showed the country crooner and the 10-year-old -- whom Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale -- arriving before the No Doubt set and taking a seat in a private area to watch the show.

Meanwhile, Stefani herself took to her Instagram Stories to share some fun snapshots from the pre-show soundcheck, where she was joined on stage by Apollo.

Her young son was all smiles as he sang into a mic with his mom, while rocking a VIP Coachella lanyard.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The fun family outing comes just a few days after Shelton spoke with ET from his new bar, Ole Red Las Vegas, last Wednesday. The 47-year-old country singer reflected on how much his life has changed over the last decade since he met Stefani, 54, during her freshman season as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he said of what he hopes the future holds.

"Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old," Shelton continued, referring to Stefani's Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, from Stefani's marriage to Rossdale. "[After that], it's gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

"But we still have Apollo. So we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out," Shelton added with a laugh. "So it should be a lot of fun."

The country star also commented on Stefani's performance with No Doubt during the first weekend at Coachella, calling it "the greatest concert I've ever seen."

"I've never seen Gwen perform like that. It's a different kind of performance with No Doubt, than when it's Gwen," Shelton said. "It's just a different kind of energy."

