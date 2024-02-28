Gwen Stefani shared a sweet birthday wish for her baby boy -- and of course, Blake Shelton was part of the moment!

On Wednesday, Stefani rang in her son, Apollo's, 10th birthday on Instagram.

"double digits 🥰🥰 happiest of happy birthdays sweet Apollo, i love u 🤍," Stefani, 54, wrote.

Set to Coldplay's "Magic," the video began with a photo of the No Doubt frontwoman holding her newborn son. The clip continued with pictures of her and Apollo sharing kisses and of her little guy posing for the camera over the years.

Giving a glimpse of her husband in action, Apollo is seen smiling as he sits in The Voice chair with Shelton and rushes to give him a hug.

Stefani's post comes a week after she shared some pics from his disco-themed birthday celebration, where Apollo and Shelton wore matching wigs.

"Happy 10th b day apollo!!!" the proud mom captioned one of the clips that show her posing with the birthday boy and her husband, who each wear matching brown wigs.

In more pics, the "Purple Irises" duo shows off their birthday party attire in a photobooth shoot.

In addition to Apollo, Stefani is the mother of sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The rock stars were married from 2002-2016.

Earlier this month, Rossdale and Shelton came together in support of Apollo at his flag football game. Stefani was not in attendance for the match. However, Shelton and Rossdale were both photographed on the sidelines cheering the little athlete on.

In October, Apollo and Shelton had another fun twinning moment, when Stefani's son channeled his stepdad's personal style during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Apollo rocked a blue blazer with dark denim jeans and brown cowboy boots -- looking every bit the curly-haired doppelganger of his stepfather.

Shelton dished to ET about the sweet moment.

"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited," Shelton told ET. "He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart. I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."

Shelton says that Apollo even owns a cowboy hat.

"We got him a hat," he shared. "We got to get him to wear it more."

