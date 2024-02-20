Apollo Rossdale had double dads in his cheering section at his latest flag football game!

The youngest son of Gwen Stefani and her ex, Gavin Rossdale, took the field on Sunday, and both his father and stepfather, Blake Shelton, were there rooting him on.

While Stefani was not in attendance at the game, Shelton and Rossdale were both photographed on the sidelines watching Apollo, who also celebrated his upcoming 10th birthday over the holiday weekend with a disco-themed bash.

Rossdale and Stefani -- who also share sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15 -- married in September 2002 and split in August 2015, finalizing their divorce the following year. After meeting as fellow coaches on The Voice, Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, and tied the knot in July 2021.

Rossdale opened up about his unconventional co-parenting style with his ex on an episode of the Not So Hollywood podcast last summer.

"I think you can go one of two ways," the Bush frontman shared. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."

"We're really different people," he continued. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."

Shelton seems to share a sweet bond with Apollo, who was just a baby when they met. When Stefani received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last fall, the two were twinning in blazers, jeans and cowboy boots.

"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited," Shelton later told ET. "He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart. I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."

