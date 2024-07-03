Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their third wedding anniversary!

The couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, less than 12 months after Shelton popped the question, which came five years into their relationship. Stefani took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the marriage milestone.

The No Doubt rocker, 54, posted a sweet tribute to Shelton, 48, which included six photos from their wedding day.

"July 3, 2021 ♥️ it has always been you 🥰," she captioned her carousel, which she reposted on her Instagram Story.

In the first picture, the newlyweds kiss in front of a five-tiered wedding cake with elaborate hand pipework that's surrounded by white roses. The second photo is a black-and-white shot of Shelton and Stefani at the altar. Next, Shelton sweetly kisses his bride's cheek as they stand together outside at sunset. Back to black-and-white is a shot of Stefani rocking a shorter white reception dress that's accessorized with fishnet tights, high heeled boots and an oversized bow to top her head. The fifth photo is of Shelton and Stefani in what looks to be a golf cart. Stefani smiles wide with her bouquet held high as her new hubby drives.

The final picture showcases the married couple with Stefani's three boys -- Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple split in 2015 after nearly 13 years of marriage.

On her wedding day to Shelton, Stefani wore a custom Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and a high low tulle skirt, accessorizing with gold bangles, sparkling earrings and a cross necklace. Meanwhile, Shelton opted for a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest and white bow tie. Staying true to his country roots, he ditched formal tuxedo pants for blue jeans.

Within an hour, Stefani's anniversary post reached more than 100,000 likes. The carousel was posted to the tune of "Purple Irises," Stefani and Shelton's latest duet, which they performed at the 2024 ACM Awards in May. The two were couple goals all night as they walked the carpet hand-in-hand, and sweetly laughed, danced and cheekily flirted with each other throughout their performance.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform at the 2024 ACM Awards. - Getty Images

Carson Daly officiated Shelton and Stefani's ceremony, pronouncing the two man and wife. Daly's involvement in the wedding was especially meaningful because he witnessed their romance blossom from the beginning. As host of The Voice, Daly was on set when Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 as coaches on the singing competition series, and sparked an interest in one another back in 2015.

Stefani was previously married to the Bush frontman while Shelton was previously married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003-2006. He then married Miranda Lambert in 2011 until they broke up in 2015 after being married for four years.

Stefani and Shelton initially bonded over their shared heartbreak while working together on The Voice, then they fell in love.

Looking back on the 10-year anniversary of their first meeting, Shelton reflected with ET in April on how much his life has changed over the last decade. He still can't believe his unlikely romance with Stefani.

"No, oh my god," he said when asked if he ever imagined finding a love like his. "I don't know how you can imagine when you find that life partner, that missing piece, you know, you didn't know what was missing?"

Shelton continued, "If you would've told me the first season that we met that -- what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about, you know? What are you talking about?' ... It's crazy how things work out."

Shelton has yet to post about his three-year wedding anniversary with Stefani, but his Instagram profile picture is currently a picture of the two of them.

