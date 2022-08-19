Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!
In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
"Have you guys made a rule that you won't get into real fights?" asks new coach Camila Cabello, who's caught in the "marriage sandwich" as she sits between Blake and Gwen.
"No," Blake answers simply, even going so far as to block his wife, turn off the stage lights and mute Gwen's mic as she pleads her case to a prospective team member!
"We're gonna fight!" Gwen assures. Watch the full promo below.
ET spoke with Gwen ahead of the season as she announced Sean Paul as her season 22 celebrity advisor for the Battle Rounds. The pair joins a star-studded list of coach-advisor duos, as Blake selected country sensation Jimmie Allen, Camila recruited pal Charlie Puth and John Legend will have GRAMMY winner Jazmine Sullivan to help guide his team members.
Gwen and Sean recently teamed up on the single "Light My Fire" -- off of Sean's latest album, Scorcha, which dropped in May -- and Gwen said that while that was their first official collaboration, their "souls knew each other" for a long time before they worked together.
"I grew up loving ska music, which was, at the time, like, super underground," she noted. "[There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music... And then, it's just crazy to think that all these years later, I'm standing with a legend."
See more from the duo in the video below. Season 22 of The Voice kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
