The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!

ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.

Country star Carly Pearce will also be taking the Voice stage to perform her hit, "What He Didn’t Do."

"Everyone who pursues a career in music needs that one big moment, that one big break for their voice to be heard. The Voice has always been one of my favorite shows because it gives so many talented singers a platform to be discovered," Pearce told ET in a statement.

"To be invited back by The Voice to perform 'What He Didn't Do' is something I am very proud of and something I do not take lightly," she added. "And, of course, I can’t wait to see my buddy Blake again before we head out on tour together early next year."

As it stands with this season's Top 8 singers, Blake and John currently have the advantage over fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, as they each have three singers apiece left on their teams, while Gwen and Camila only have one each.

However, when ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season, John and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel this year.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice live semifinals air Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice' Top 8 Revealed: Bodie, Justin Aaron, Brayden Lape and More

'The Voice': What Happened to Kique on the Top 10 Live Shows?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Says What Retirement Gifts He Wants From Fellow 'The Voice' Coaches (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery