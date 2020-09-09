Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and More to Perform at 2020 ACM Awards

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some incredible performers! CBS, Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced on Wednesday that musicians including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood will take the stage for this year's show.

Shelton and Stefani are set perform their single, "Happy Anywhere," while Underwood will honor trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. As for Yearwood, she will lead the In Memoriam segment with her song, "I'll Carry You Home."

Additionally, Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June have been tapped as presenters for the ceremony.

Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Maren Morris were previously announced as performers for the2020 ACM Awards.

The event, which will be hosted by 15-time ACM winner Keith Urban, will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time in its history.

Throughout the night, performances will take place at three iconic country music venues, Music City: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

McGraw, who will perform "I Called Mama," Lambert, who's set to sing "Bluebird," as well as Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs, will all take the stage at The Bluebird Cafe.

Meanwhile, Morris, singing "To Hell & Back," Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jodi Pardi will perform from the Ryman. As previously announced, the newly crowned New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Riley Green and Tenille Townes, will perform at the Ryman as well.

The 55th ACM Awards will air Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

