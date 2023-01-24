Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo
Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!
NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
The season features two new coaches, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper join the panel -- stepping in for Gwen Stefani and John Legend -- however it seems clear that the animosity between Kelly and Blake will once again be taking center stage.
"After 23 seasons..." Blake says in the promo, pitching himself to a potential team member before Kelly interrupts.
"He's so tired!" she chimes in with a laugh.
"I am tired," Blake concedes. "Tired of this!"
Watch the full promo below:
While Blake might be departing The Voice after the upcoming season, he told ET at the season 22 finale that he believes Gwen will be back on the show in the future.
"But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he said of meeting his wife on the reality competition. "I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that!"
So, could the country star ever see himself returning to The Voice -- possibly as a celeb mentor on his wife's team?
"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake shared. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."
The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
