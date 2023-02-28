Blake Shelton Jokes That 'The Voice' Is 'Screwed' Without Him Ahead of His Final Season
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in …
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
'Outer Banks' Spoilers! Cast Reacts to Season 3's Big Reveals an…
Scheana Shay Cries Over Katie Maloney's 'World Burn' Dig on 'Van…
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After 2022 Hospitalization (E…
Farrah Abraham Shuts Down Backlash Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's S…
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Michael B. Jordan Says His First Reaction to Seeing Viral Underw…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Keke Palmer Pays Tribute to Boyfriend Darius Jackson After ‘SNL’…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Kiss Michelle Yeoh After 2023 SAG Awards …
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone Dies at 66
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments Over the Years
Inside Keke Palmer's First 48 Hours With Son Leodis
How Shemar Moore Is Already Protecting Newborn Daughter From Boys
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Kissing Michelle Yeoh After SAG Award…
Blake Shelton doesn't think The Voice stands a chance without him. The 46-year-old country crooner is preparing for the premiere of his final season on the NBC music competition after 23 seasons on the air.
While a guest on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shelton was asked, "And you're so sick of everything, right?"
"Oh my god, I mean, Carson [Daly], Kelly [Clarkson]," Shelton jokingly quipped. "We do have the two new coaches -- we have Niall [Horan] and Chance [the Rapper]. Those kids have been fun to work with."
Kimmel said of The Voice, "I hope they make it without you."
"No, they're screwed for sure," Shelton joked.
As for what he hopes to take from the set, the "God's Country" singer has his eyes set on a big prize.
"I'm taking my chair with me when I leave. I hope I can. I actually asked if I could take my chair with me and I kind of got a look like you're giving me," he joked of Kimmel. "They'll probably make me buy it. Times are tough in network television."
While he might be ready to move on from The Voice, Shelton does miss his wife, Gwen Stefani, when he's on the road. He recently opened up to ET about trying to limit his time away from his family.
"I don’t do a lot of these -- I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," he told ET of his live concerts. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Missing Gwen Stefani When He's Touring
'The Voice' Coaches Spoof 'The Office' Ahead of Blake's Final Season
Blake Shelton's Run on 'The Voice': All the Winners, Coaches & Mentors