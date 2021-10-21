Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards
CMA Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and the Night…
Britney Spears' Dad Responds to Conservatorship Suspension
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing Preview, Jesse Palmer Na…
Britney Spears’ Attorney Mathew Rosengart Explains Jamie Spears’…
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended as Conservator After Bomb…
Britney Spears' Dad Suspended From Conservatorship: What's Next?
Veterans & Their Caretakers Get Ultimate Comic Book Treatment in…
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Delayed Again Amid 'Ongoing Health Iss…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
'90 Day Fiancé' Producer Details Kyle and Noon's Roach Problem (…
Madonna Shares Details From Her and Britney Spears’ Recent Conve…
Pat Sajak Reveals How Much Longer He Plans to Host ‘Wheel of For…
Kaitlyn Dever Says She's Ready to Team Back Up With Beanie Felds…
The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced the show's first lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners.
This year’s performances will include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton, who will all be performing live form the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
CMA New Artist of the Year nominee and current Dancing with the Stars cast member Allen will perform his hit "Freedom Was A Highway." Three-time CMA Award-nominated group this year Brothers Osborne will deliver a deeply personal performance from their CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Skeletons," while reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and five-time nominee this year including Entertainer of the Year again, Church will perform his song "Heart on Fire" from his CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Heart."
Two-time consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Dan + Shay, nominated again in the same category this year, will perform their hit "I Should Probably Go To Bed."
This year's newcomer, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Guyton, will welcome rising artists Spencer and Edwards for a collaboration her debut album, "Remember Her Name." Two-time nominee this year Pearce and three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform their heart-wrenching duet, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and 10-time CMA Awards winner Shelton will bring his "Come Back as a Country Boy" to the CMA Awards stage.
Additional performers and presenters for the 55th Annual CMA Awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.
The 2021 CMA Awards air Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
See the full list of this year's nominees, below.
RELATED CONTENT
Luke Bryan to Host the 55th Annual CMA Awards
CMA Awards 2021: The Complete List of Nominations
Country Music’s CMA Fest Canceled for 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns
Related Gallery