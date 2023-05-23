After 23 seasons, 12 years and nine wins, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to The Voice -- but he's going out on a high note!

Following the Top 5 live performances on Monday, Tuesday's finale results show featured each of the coaches taking the stage with their remaining team members for a special performance ahead of the announcement of the season 23 winner.

This meant double duty for Blake, as the only coach with two singers left: classic country crooner Grace West and genre-bending show-stopper NOIVAS.

Blake first performed with NOIVAS, as the two put a little twang on Michael Bublé's hit "Home," sharing an emotional hug after their performance.

Later, Blake joined Grace on stage for one of his own songs, "Lonely Tonight" that had Blake's fellow coaches on their feet for his final performance on The Voice stage.

ET spoke with Blake ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.

"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."

Ahead of Monday's finale performances, Blake shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time -- which mostly involves plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

The Voice will return this fall for season 24.

