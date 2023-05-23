Blake Shelton is looking back on his 23 seasons as a coach on The Voice.

Shelton took to Instagram Tuesday ahead of his final episode to reflect on his time on the show, from being one of the original coaches when the singing competition series first premiered in 2011, to taking home nine -- hopefully 10 after tonight -- wins, and coaching alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani.

"Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories," Shelton wrote. "I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show."

"Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years," he continued. "Love y'all!!!!!!."

The Cowboy is bidding his final farewell to The Voice Tuesday, and while it's going to be hard to walk away, Shelton is looking forward to having some more time to relax with his wife, her three sons and the rest of his family after saying goodbye to the singing competition.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," Shelton told ET ahead of the finale, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

As for why he's leaving now, the country crooner told ET earlier this year that his time has come.

"I mean, my god, it’s been 23 seasons, 12 years," he reflected. "My friends, I've seen their kids literally grow up... It’s unbelievable, all the life that’s happened. I met my wife on there, you know, everything good that could come from something like that, I've maxed it out."

Looking ahead to Tuesday night's finale, Shelton said he's excited about the possibility of his Team Blake artists taking home the W.

"I'm excited," he said of his Team Blake artists, country singer Grace West and genre-defying crooner NOIVAS. "Both of these artists, I think either one of them could win the thing. Odds are on Grace because she's a country artist and country artists do so well on this show -- and she's the only one left."

"But NOIVAS, I think people hear him and see him as country also," Shelton admitted. "I told him, 'You're kind of the wild card.'"

Shelton also joked that there is one part of the show he's not thrilled about -- reuniting with his favorite frenemy, former Voice coach Adam Levine -- who will perform with Maroon 5 on the live results show.

"I think that's the only bad idea that the producers have had," Blake teased. "Everything else feels exciting, and we're looking forward to it as a team and a crew. And then they say Adam's coming back and we go, 'Well, it can't be perfect.'"

"I hope they don't let him talk," he added. "He's a great singer, he's just a crappy coach."

Part two of The Voice's two-part season 23 finale airs Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

