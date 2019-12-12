There's no better way to release a country album than with a good old fashioned party!

Blake Shelton's newest record, Fully Loaded: God's Country, drops tomorrow, but fans will have a chance to celebrate early with his iHeartCountry Album Release Party tonight. The Voice coach and country superstar will do an intimate performance of his new songs plus old fan favorites during the affair, and also take part in an exclusive Q&A hosted by CMT's Cody Alan.

To stream the event, visit ETLive.com, or through the ET Live app on iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV. ET Live is also on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ as well as channel 120 on Pluto TV. Additionally, stream ET Live on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around the clock streaming service, all for free.

It all kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, so don't be late!

Fully Loaded is a compilation album that follows up the 43-year-old crooner's last record, 2017's Texacoma Shore. The lead single, "God's Country," dropped on March 29, and earlier this month, Shelton and his significant other/Voice co-star, Gwen Stefani, were wowed by one contestant's cover of the song.

Watch the video below for more of their sweet moments on the show together.

