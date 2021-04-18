Blanco Brown is making his first public appearance since a tragic, head-on collision that left him in the ICU last year. Brown took the stage at the 2021 ACM Awards Sunday night to present the award for Group of the Year.

Before Brown hit the stage, ACMs host, Keith Urban, commended the GRAMMY-nominated producer and performer for his speedy recovery after the harrowing accident. Brown underwent several surgeries to address the injuries he sustained in the car crash.

"Last year, at the time of our show, Blanco Brown was involved in a very serious accident," Urban said. "I'm talking serious to the point where they weren't even sure if Blanco was going to walk again."

"We were sending him our prayers and light and hope that he would have a recovery. He not only has had a speedy recovery but I'm happy to say that he is actually back with us tonight," Urban shared. "Here to present the first award of the evening, in his first public appearance, please make him welcome, Blanco."

The producer said he was blessed to be back on the ACMs stage, before presenting the nominees for the night's first award.

"I'm so blessed to be back on this stage, and I want to thank everyone in the country community for their love and support. And to all the life-saving first responders, words are not enough," Brown shared. "And now, it's my pleasure to present the nominees for group of the year."

Old Dominion took home the award for Group of the Year, kicking off the 56th annual awards show.

Days after the Aug. 31 collision in Atlanta, Georgia, BBR Music Group released a statement to ET, revealing that they expected Brown to make a full recovery after he was relocated out of the ICU following a second surgery.

"His team of doctors do not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery," the statement read at the time. "Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world. They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time."

Brown has produced songs for Monica, 2 Chainz, Pitbull and more. He released his debut single, a country-rap-fused hit called "The Git Up," last year, which quickly went viral thanks to its fun dance challenge.

