Blanco Brown is on the road to recovery weeks after a serious accident. The GRAMMY-nominated producer and performer has been relocated out of the ICU after a second 12-hour surgery to address his "significant injuries," his label, BBR Music Group, said in a statement to ET on Monday.

"His team of doctors do not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery," the statement read. "Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world. They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time."

Days after the Aug. 31 collision in Atlanta, Georgia, BBR Music Group released a statement to ET about Brown's condition at the time.

"The accomplished writer, vocalist and GRAMMY-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas," read the statement. "Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time."

Brown has produced songs for Monica, 2 Chainz, Pitbull and more. He released his debut single, a country-rap-fused hit called "The Git Up," last year, which quickly went viral thanks to its fun dance challenge.

"Honestly, to see people doing my dance and seeing the joy it brings to people is just so magical to me," he told ET last fall when sitting down with Ciara for an Artist x Artist interview. "It's something that you can't calculate. Every time I wake up and I click on a video, it's a new dance, somebody else doin' it. Cops, firefighters, older people, kids. Kids taking their first crawls and steps to it!"

"That's godly," he added. "It's one of those moments I think I'll never fully grasp ... it's too big for my mind to wrap around."

