Get better quick, Chris Carrabba!



The Dashboard Confessional frontman shared some scary news with his fans on Thursday, revealing via social media that he had been in a bad motorcycle accident.



The band's official Instagram account shared a photo of the 45-year-old emo icon in a hospital bed alongside a note he wrote detailing his healing process, which will include many months of recovery.

"Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident. My injuries were severe but not life threatening," Carrabba wrote. "I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab ahead."



"I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter," he added. "In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don't hear from me on [this] critical social issue i trust that you will know where I stand."



The "Vindicated" singer went on to thank the companies who made the safety gear that protected him in the crash as well as his family and friends "for coming together to support me in this time of need."



"To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery," he concluded. "This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I'm grateful to have your support as I go through it."

Carrabba had been very outspoken on social media as of late, posting in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing some fan-favorite lyrics that were eerily perfect in the time of the coronavirus and performing live shows from his home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His April 2020 livestream performance "As Social As I Get Now" -- the only one that required a donation and included a cover of Post Malone's "Circles" -- donated all profits to the Music Health Alliance.



In mid-March, Dashboard Confessional announced that the remainder of their DC20 Tour had been postponed until June, though due to both the pandemic and Carrabba's injuries, it is unclear if or when the tour will resume. One month prior, the Florida native was forced to cancel his first show in 20 years after coming down with the flu.



Still, he had embarked on a lot of road time in late 2019 and the early part of 2020, going on a solo acoustic tour last year and celebrating 20 years of Dashboard Confessional music with the dates he was able to play through March.

We wish Carrabba a speedy recovery.



RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Recalls Being Super Stoned and Almost Crashing a Motorcycle in First Music Video

Queen’s Brian May Was ‘Very Near Death’ Following Gardening Accident & Heart Attack

Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Recalls Daughter's Life-Threatening ATV Accident 3 Years Later

Related Gallery