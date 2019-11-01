Pink is reminiscing about filming her very first music video!

In a video interview with Billboard, the 40-year-old singer takes a look back at some of her career milestones including the video for her debut single, "There You Go," which debuted in 2000.

"My first video. I think this is the prettiest I've ever looked and will ever look," she says. "I think I was 19 when I shot this video. I'd just started riding motorcycles. I almost crashed 85 times."

"I smoked a lot of weed too and [director] Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, 'Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?'" she continues with her eyes closed. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'I really want you to be able to open your eyes.' I was like, 'My eyes are open.'"

That wasn't the only near-tumble in her career, though; there were also a number of close calls when she performed a gravity-defying rendition of "Glitter in the Air" at the 2010 GRAMMY Awards.

"I can't believe they let me do that. They let me do a song that wasn't a single, that no one ever heard before," she says. "They let me fly 100 feet in the air, with no harness, with water. It was so much fun."

"I remember being so nervous to walk in this white gown. I couldn't walk in a straight line. I'm pretty sure in the first verse I almost fell over twice," she adds. "That was awesome. And LL Cool J looked at my butt. But so did Rihanna. It was a good butt."

The final flashback moment came with her national anthem performance at the 2018 Super Bowl, which wasn't exactly a happy memory for the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer.

"I wanted to die that day. I still can't believe sound came out of my mouth when I opened it. I had the flu," she recalls. "I had planned this Super Bowl experience for my whole family, 'cause the Eagles were playing and we're from Philly. By the time my whole family came, I was laying on the couch dying with the actual flu. And I couldn't believe it."

In a separate interview with the outlet, Pink revealed that her offer to headline the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year never came to fruition, something she's now grateful for since "everybody that does it gets so persecuted."

"They should give it to Janet Jackson. That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl," she says of who should headline the 2020 stage prior to the announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira nabbed the opportunity. "There’s rumblings around J.Lo, Rihanna -- they all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African American or Latina women for a while."

Watch the video below for more on Pink.

