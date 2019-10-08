Pink's son is the sweetest.

After wrapping up her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and headlining a music festival, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer received the best surprise from her 2-year-old son, Jameson. On Monday, Pink posted a black-and-white video of her and her husband, Carey Hart, picking up their son, who had a present for his famous mom.

"Happy homecoming. Spider-Man and flowers 🌺," Pink captioned the post. In the video, Jameson is so excited to see her, gives her a big hug and a bouquet of flowers.

"Mama, I got you flowers," the tot excitingly says, also telling his dad that he got him some as well.

The singer was coming home from her epic Rock in Rio performance at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday. Pink got the party started with all her greatest hits and acrobatics.

"That’s me up top, 100,000 strong tonight. My heart is so full Rio," she wrote on her Instagram video, alongside a clip of her performance. "Thank you for having this lady as your headliner this year. I’ve been waiting to meet you all for a long long time. I love y’all. ❤️👩🏼‍🎤❤️ #rocknrio."

The "So What" singer will have some time to spend with her kids before her next performance in Austin, Texas, next month.

