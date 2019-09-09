With parents like Pink and Carey Hart, how could Willow Hart not be cool?

The 8-year-old cutie got an edgy new haircut on Sunday, which her proud dad shared on Instagram.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” he captioned the shot of Willow in the hairstylist’s chair with half of her head shaved. “Remember everyone fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It’s been to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on.”

He went on to gush about his eldest child, adding, “Can’t wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, [compassionate], and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.”

Hart, 44, is all about praising his loved ones lately. On the same day that he gave his daughter props, he also gushed about his wife, Pink, in honor of her 40th birthday.

“I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you,” he wrote. “The person you have grown into is inspiring. You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you.”

Pink and her husband have always been candid about the ups and downs of their relationship. Watch the clip below to see Pink talk about their work in couples counseling.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Honors Her With the Most Touching Message for Her 40th Birthday

Pink's '90 Days' Music Video Featuring Carey Hart Highlights the Heartbreaking Side of Fame

Pink Says She and Husband Carey Hart Have Been in Couples Counseling for Nearly 17 Years

Related Gallery