After singing the National Anthem ahead of Super LII in 2018, Pink was overwhelmed with love and praise for her brilliant performance, which she delivered despite being sick.

Her stellar appearance even earned her an offer to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show the following year. But as the Beautiful Trauma artist explained in an interview with Billboard, published on Thursday, the possibility never came to fruition, and in retrospect she's no longer attracted to the possibility.

As Pink explained, everyone who ends up snagging the coveted gig "gets so persecuted" in the press and especially on social media.

The singer also explained that the NFL's controversial treatment of Colin Kaepernick following his high-profile protests against police brutality also soured her on performing for the organization's flagship event.

"I’d probably take a knee and get carried out," Pink speculated.

The singer -- who spoke with Billboard a few days before it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had been tapped to perform -- suggested that the NFL "should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while."

"They should give it to Janet Jackson... That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl," she shared. "There’s rumblings around J. Lo, Rihanna -- they all deserve it."

Shortly after it was announced that Lopez and Shakira would be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime show, the singers sat down for a promo interview and dished on why they are excited to be performing during the big game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"I love that it's in Miami," Lopez shared. "It's a very Latino town and that they picked the two of us."

"I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year. That they have two Latinos performing this year," Lopez added. "It's the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. It sends an important message…. At the end of the day, it's about making a statement of love and unity and making everybody come together just for a moment, and hopefully that resonates for a long time."

