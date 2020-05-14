It has been more than three years since Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, was nearly killed in an ATV accident, and the memory is still a deeply painful one for the actress.

Spears joined Maria Menounos' podcast, Better Together, ostensibly to talk about her Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, when the candid conversation led to Spears reflecting on the fear and the heartbreak her family went through during that fateful day.

"My oldest daughter was in a, well, she was in a really bad accident," Spears said, tears welling in her eyes almost immediately.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Spears' then-8-year-old daughter was involved in an ATV rollover on the family's property in Kentwood, Louisiana, during which she was submerged in a pond and nearly drowned.

"We were finally able to get her out of the water, and I saw her, and then the first responders took her from me," Spears recalled. "We thought we lost our daughter and in that moment I felt everything that you can feel, as far as like, 'This is the worst thing ever.'"

"There's nothing worse. than looking at your child and thinking that you failed her," Spears said through tears. "I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her, or that I didn't try to save her."

During Maddie's frightening accident, the young girl spent several minutes underwater as her mom and several others struggled to free her from the vehicle's safety harnesses.

She was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was unconscious for several days. Ultimately, Maddie, now 11, made a full recovery with no signs of neurological damage.

For her daughter's 9th birthday several months after the life-threatening accident, Spears invited the first responders who saved Maddie's life to her party, and shared her thanks with a snapshot she shared to Instagram.

"My baby is 9 years old today, and more than ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES. John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!" the 26-year-old singer wrote. "Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace."

