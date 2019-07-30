The Spears family is on the go this summer!

Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, posted a video to Instagram on Monday of her many adventures with her nephews, 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden, as well as her two kids, 11-year-old Maddie and 1-year-old Ivey. "COUSINS VACA 2019," Jamie Lynn captioned the video. "Couple lost credit cards💳, & a visit to the ER🏥, but made many more good memories that we will have forever."

The video shows all the excursions the group took, including trips to the bowling alley and the aquarium, taking in a baseball game, and some family meals. The 28-year-old former Nickelodeon star also took to her Instagram Story to share even more photos and videos from the trip.

Last week, Jamie Lynn posted a photo of her sister and Kevin Federline's sons looking all grown up at the baseball field. "Everyone had a good time at the @braves game," she captioned the image.

Also last week, Britney made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Sam Asghari at the Los Angeles premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

A source told ET that Britney and Sam "encourage and support each other" through everything and noted how close the 37-year-old pop star's boyfriend is to her kids.

"For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life," the source said last month. "She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids' lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family."

"Her kids love when Sam is around," the source added. "They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well."

