Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to 'Zoey 101' Reboot Rumors

Following a TMZ report that Spears is in talks to reprise her role of Zoey Brooks on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to express her interest in returning to the series.

According to the outlet, the potential reboot would follow Zoey's life after high school, where she's living in Southern California with her kids. The updated Zoey 101 would feature "Zoey with an edge," the outlet reported.

"Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people🤝😉 #Zoey101," Spears wrote alongside screenshots of articles describing the reboot speculation, which comes more than 10 years after it ended its four-season run in 2008.

Back in January, Spears celebrated the 14-year anniversary of the show's premiere with a post praising its theme song "Follow Me."

"Are you ready? 14 years later...still a jam," Spears wrote alongside a clip of the song, adding the hashtags #ItDidNOTEndBecauseOfPregnancy #ContractWasFinished.

The hashtags certainly caught fans' attention, as some had previously speculated that Zoey 101 ended when Spears became pregnant with her now-11-year-old daughter, Maddie, at age 16 with her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Spears now has a second daughter, 1-year-old Ivey, with her husband of five years, Jamie Watson.

In an additional post on her Instagram Story, Spears gushed over her time on the show between 2005 to 2008.

"Seriously tho, so thankful for this show and everyone who loved and supported it," Spears wrote. "I grew up on this show, so it was pretty much my childhood also. Love y'all."

