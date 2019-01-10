Jamie Lynn Spears is setting the record straight on why Zoey 101 ended.

The popular series first premiered on Nickelodeon 14 years ago, and to celebrate, the 27-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share throwback footage from the comedy-drama.

"Are you ready? 14 years later...still a jam...," Spears, who portrayed the lead role of Zoey Brooks, wrote. But it was her hashtags that really sent fans abuzz.

"#itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy," she confirmed. "#contractwasfinished."

"Seriously tho [sic], so thankful for this show and everyone who loved and supported it," Spears added in a series of posts to her Instagram Stories. "I grew up on this show, so it was pretty much my childhood also. Love y'all."

As many fans may recall, Nickelodeon aired its final episode of the show in May 2008 after four successful seasons. Many speculated at the time that Spears was the reason why the show was coming to an abrupt halt. In December 2007, at the age of 16, Spears revealed she was pregnant with her first child, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

Spears gave birth to Maddie, now 10, in June 2008. In addition to Maddie, Spears is also mother to 8-month-old daughter Ivey Joan, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. Hear more on the adorable family in the video below!

