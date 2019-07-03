Jamie Lynn Spears is prepping for her first role in more than a decade!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video showing one way she's transforming into character for her upcoming role of Noreen on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

In the clip, Spears is sitting in a salon chair as a time lapse shows her transformation from bright blonde to light brunette. The video, which is set to Childish Gambino's track, "Feels Like Summer," shows Spears' impressive multitasking abilities as she feeds her 1-year-old daughter, Ivey, while sitting with her hair in tinfoil.

Spears shares Ivey with her husband, Jamie Waston, and also has an 11-year-old daughter, Maddie, with her ex, Cassie Aldridge.

"Becoming Noreen....... #SweetMagnolias," Spears captioned the clip.

Netflix announced Spears' new role in a tweet earlier this week, marking her first time back on TV since 2008 when she starred in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101.

"@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods," the streaming service tweeted. "Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices."

The series explores three women in Serenity, South Carolina, who’ve known each other for years. The trio look after each other as they navigate romances, parenting, careers and more. Spears' Noreen is a young woman who came to Serenity to work as a nurse after a sequence of bad choices.



The series will also star Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening. Spears seemed thrilled about her new role, taking to Twitter to write, "Mama’s going back to work y’all Can’t wait for y’all to meet 'Noreen'!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias." Watch the video below for more on Spears.

