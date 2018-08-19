Blindspot may be all business, but on set, it's far from serious.

How does the cast of NBC's mythology-heavy action drama keep things light? By dancing, ribbing each other and flubbing their lines -- unintentionally of course! Only ET has the exclusive first look at the hilarious season three bloopers from the show's upcoming DVD and Blu-ray set, hitting shelves Tuesday, Aug. 21.

In the minute-long sneak peek, the stars of Blindspot kill some time in between set-ups by taking part in an impromptu line dance on the set of their headquarters. It's all fun and games until someone proclaims -- in jest -- that it's "time to be professional." Another funny moment comes when series star Rob Brown (Edgar Reade) barges in but can't seem to remember his lines.

In another humorous outtake, Jaimie Alexander (Jane Doe) can't quite keep a straight face when Ennis Esmer (Rich Dotcom) calls her out for her serious facial expression. Alexander provides another laugh when she, in a scene with co-star Audrey Esparza (Tasha Zapata), can't quite recall her next line in the car.

But the best moment may be the final one in ET's exclusive preview, when someone off-camera praises Alexander for her ability to serve up some major sass in one dialogue-less moment. "Yas queen, cut and print that!" Watch the exclusive blooper reel above.

When Blindspot returns for season four, Jane won't be Jane at all -- at least at the beginning. ET spoke with creator Martin Gero about the finale cliffhanger, which closed with Jane identifying herself to be Remi and believing it to be years in the recent past -- her memory lapse an ominous sign that one of the brutal side effects of the ZIP drug was in full effect.

"Having her revert back to Remi was something we had been talking about since the first year. We figured this was the right moment in time to do it," Gero said of the haunting final scene, which featured Jane (believing to be Remi) by Weller's (Sullivan Stapleton) hospital bed as he lay unconscious following complications from a gunshot wound. A devilish smile curled up on her lips as one of the team members promised that they'll "get through this together."

"We're really excited about season four. It kind of returns to the storytelling that we did in season one, where Jane was working with the team, but was also working with Oscar and Sandstorm, and trying to figure out where her allegiance was. This will be similar, except that Remi is in town for a while," Gero said of the new season. "She's going to figure out that she's on her own. She doesn't realize that Sandstorm has been totally destroyed, her mother is in prison and her brother is dead. She's going to have to lay in wait and figure out what kind of moves she can make and go from there."

Blindspot returns Friday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The Blindspot: The Complete Third Season DVD and Blu-ray set will be available Tuesday, Aug. 21.

