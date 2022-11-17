Just four days after her 37th birthday, Kelly Mi Li is celebrating another big milestone: she's pregnant!

The Bling Empire star took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of her holding a pregnancy test revealing she's expecting a baby. She also posted a video in which she's seen surprising her mom with a box filled with a sonogram, the pregnancy test result, baby shoes and a baby shirt that reads: "Hello. See you soon, grandma."

"Oh, pregnant," Li's mother says before speaking in Chinese. Lin's mom then asks, "Are you serious?!"

As if the photo and video didn't give away the big news, Li's caption explained, "Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! 😅 We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives 🥰."

She added, "If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!"

It's unclear if Li's having the baby with the mystery man she introduced to fans on Instagram nearly a month ago, or if she went another avenue.

Just last month, Li told ET ahead of the season 3 premiere that she's "happily off the market."

"I definitely found the one," she gushed. "It's true, when you find the one you just know... There are still really good guys out there."

This will be Li's first child. She was previously married to businessman Lin Miao, but she filed for divorce in 2014.

She had an on-again, off-again relationship with co-star Andrew Gray, but they broke up for good this past summer.

