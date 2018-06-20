Blink-182 Postpones Residency as Travis Barker Is Readmitted to Hospital

Travis Barker is back in the hospital.

The 42-year-old drummer of Blink-182 returned to the hospital after being released earlier this week.

According to a statement by Dr. Peter H. Grossman, which was released on Barker’s Instagram Story, the dad of two has "developed thrombophlebitis in his bilateral and upper extremities as well as cellulitis."

While he’s being treated with antibiotics and anticoagulants, the musician will have to continue to be monitored over the next few weeks because the effects could be severe if left untreated. Dr. Grossman advised that Barker refrain from performing until at least July 1 when he’ll be re-evaluated.

According to Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Blink-182 has heeded that warning, canceling their scheduled shows on June 23 and 24. Though no alternate dates were announced, the venue did say that fans will be able exchange their tickets for a future Blink-182 concert or a refund.

A source tells ET that Barker, who is also battling a staph infection, is in positive spirits and hopes for a speedy recovery to return to performing.

Last year, Barker’s 12-year-old daughter, Alabama, released a song of her own. Watch the video below for more on that story.

Reporting by Joe Siyam

