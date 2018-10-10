Bob Barker Is All Right After Suffering 'Non-Emergency Back Problem'

Bob Barker is all right.

The Price Is Right host is resting after a visit from first responders at his Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday. According to his rep, 94-year-old Barker suffered from back issues.

“The Fire Department went to his house for a non-emergency back problem. He’s OK and resting comfortably at home," his rep tells ET. "Bob appreciates all the concern.”

The incident comes just over a year after Barker was taken to the hospital after hitting the back of his head during a fall.

"He hit the back of his head and decided it would be wise to go to the ER and get checked out," his rep told ET in June 2017. "[Barker's] housekeeper took him to Cedars [Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles], where he underwent some minor testing. He was in and out [of the hospital], spent maybe a couple of hours there."

"He’s now home and has had some minor discomfort and pain but is doing fine, as the days go on," the rep added at the time.

The game show host suffered a similar fall in 2015. See more in the video below.

