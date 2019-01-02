Bob Einstein, the successful actor, writer and producer best known for his recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on Wednesday at the age of 76.



His brother, the actor-director Albert Brooks, confirmed the news with a brief-yet-touching post honoring the entertainer’s death. “R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever,” he wrote.



According to Deadline, Einstein had previously been diagnosed with cancer.

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Einstein appeared on almost two dozen Curb episodes, playing Marty Funkhouser, a suitable counterpoint to creator-star Larry David’s shenanigans. But that was just the latest in an illustrious career dating back to the ‘60s. Einstein began his entertainment career as a writer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, the staff of which also included Steve Martin. He earned an Emmy for his work on the show.



In the ‘70s, he created Super Dave Osborne, a stuntman character crafted in the likeness of Evel Knievel who regularly appeared on The John Byner Comedy Hour. The character continued to appear on Bizarre in the 1980s, which was also hosted by Byner.



He also had a minor role on Arrested Development as Larry Middleman, a surrogate for George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) while he was on house arrest in season three.



Einstein is survived by Roberta Einstein, his wife of over 40 years, daughter Erin Einstein Dale, son-in-law Andrew Dale, and grandchildren Ethan and Zoe. He is also survived by his older brother, Cliff Einstein.



