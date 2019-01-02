Gene Okerlund, Legendary WWE Announcer, Dead at 76

The pro wrestling community is mourning the loss of its most iconic voice.

Gene Okerlund, acclaimed longtime WWE announcer and interviewer, has died at age 76, the organization revealed on Wednesday.

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76," the WWE tweeted out and shared to their website.

Immediately, messages of sorrow and support began pouring in from wrestling legends such as Triple H, who tweeted, "A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin joined Triple H in singing Okerlund's praises, tweeting, "Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family."

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

RIP, Gene Okerlund.

The loss of Okerlund follows what was a tough 2018 for the WWE fandom, which, in addition to mourning several high-profile deaths, including Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, Brian Christopher Lawler and Matt Cappotelli, saw one of its most beloved current wrestlers, Roman Reigns, stepping away from the sport after revealing that he's battling his second bout of leukemia.

See below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Roman Reigns Reveals He Is Battling Leukemia, Relinquishes WWE Universal Championship

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, WWE Legend, Dies at 63

Brian Christopher Lawler, Former WWE Star, Dead at 46

Related Gallery