Bob Saget is celebrating his friend and former co-star John Stamos' 56th birthday in the funniest, sweetest way.

The Full House alum took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable snapshot of himself and Stamos cuddling face-to-face in a bed.

"Happy Birthday John. This is the manliest picture I could find of the two of us," Saget, 63, captioned the pic. "I try to explain to people it was for your @projectcuddle video, but it is what it is."

"You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for," the comedian continued. "You do so much to help so many -- even though you really didn’t help me with the release of this video. Kidding! It was for a good cause -- Besides testing my heterosexuality."



"I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years," Saget joked. "Here’s to another 75 my amazing brother."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, also chimed in on the pic, sweetly commenting, "This gets me every time. Happy birthday brother-in-law- love u!!!"

Check out the video below for more on the birthday boy and his adorable family, including his super-cute 1-year-old son Billy.

