Bob Saget’s daughter honored her late dad with a special tribute on Father’s Day. On Sunday, Lara Saget shared a throwback picture of her and her father, alongside a special message.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she wrote next to a picture of her as a toddler with her father.



“I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

She continued, “I commit to doing the same. The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love. I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

In addition to Lara, Saget was the father of Aubrey and Jennifer, who he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo shared Lara’s post on her Instagram story. “I love you Lara,” she wrote over the post. “And your dad was a one of a kind dad and he loved you girls more than anything on Earth. I’m so grateful I got to experience his special love for you all.”

Rizzo also followed the post with a note dedicated to her husband. “Happy Father’s Day honey...I know you’d be enjoying your cigar...either in the backyard or on a beach somewhere. You’d be telling me about the sweet calls you got from your girls today and the lovely gift they sent you and you would beam while talking about how proud you are of them and how they’re your whole world. Smoke a cigar and have a martini today for all of us, we love you so.”

Saget, who died on Jan 9, was recently honored with the Impact Award during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. During the ceremony, Rizzo became emotional, as she accepted the award on behalf of her husband.

“Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It's so surreal,” she said. "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Rizzo Accepts Critics Impact Award for Late Husband Bob Saget

John Stamos Calls Out Tony Awards For Not Including Bob Saget

John Mayer Says Bob Saget Came to Him in a Dream: 'Cried Like a Baby'

Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and More Remember Bob Saget in Netflix Tribute

Caitlin Stamos Launching Podcast: How She Plans to Honor Late Bob Saget (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery