Some of Bob Saget's closest friends are coming together to pay tribute to the late comedian following his tragic death in January.

In the trailer for Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, released Wednesday, the funnyman is celebrated by fellow comedians Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Ross and countless others in the comedy world, as well as by his close friend and Full House co-star, John Stamos, John Mayer, and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, who not only looked back fondly on Saget's storied life and career but marveled at the great friend he was to each and every one of them.

"Now Bob wasn't something that was taken away from us, he was something that was given to us," Carrey says at the start of the trailer for the tribute, which was filmed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in front of a packed club filled with Saget's friends and family and comedy fans.

That sentiment rang true for everyone who knew Saget, with countless celebs coming forward following his death to share what a great friend he was to them.

"I hope everybody here either had Bob as a friend like that, or someday has a friend like Bob," Ross shares.

"Everyone of us up here swear that we were his best friend," comedian Paul Rodriguez echoes before landing a subtle crack at America's favorite dad, "I think that's the mark of a liar."

Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

While everyone in attendance was sure to pay tribute to Saget, the trailer is aptly filled with lots of laughs at Saget's expense, and each other's.

"I wanna read my last text from Bob," Stamos begins. "It says, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.' I said, 'Well, you have a lot of God-given brothers, but I'm first, right?' And he said, 'Mayer [John] is an amazing friend, but he's more fairweather. You're always there, so you're number one.'"

Rizzo, meanwhile, thanked the comedy world for giving her late husband a group he so much loved being a part of.

"The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian," she says.

Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

"Thank you for the gift of Bob Saget," Mayer says to the cheers and applause of the audience.

ET spoke with Carrey about filming the touching tribute to his dear friend in April, which he called a "wonderful, amazing moment" between a bunch of comics.

"For me, I was just going down to The Comedy Store to pay tribute to a friend, and it turned into something else," Carrey shared. "It was a really wonderful, amazing moment between a bunch of comics, who sit around and laugh at really dark things, and that’s the way we have relief, that’s why we're here, to separate people from their egos, you know?"

Adding, "[If] you can laugh at yourself, you're doing OK. You know there's still hope."

See the full trailer below.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute will premiere globally on Netflix June 10.

RELATED CONTENT

Kelly Rizzo Honors Bob Saget Onstage During Netflix Tribute Special

Kelly Rizzo Shares Her Birthday Wish Involving Late Husband Bob Saget

How Bob Saget Influenced Jodie Sweetin's Parenting Style

Howie Mandel Chokes Up Over Death of Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Louie Anderson (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery