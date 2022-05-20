Thursday marked a bittersweet birthday for Kelly Rizzo, whose late husband, Bob Saget, died in January. "My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob," she wrote on Instagram. "But since I can’t have that, I'll settle for memories."

The now 43-year-old travel blogger also shared a collection of videos of Saget celebrating her past birthdays.

Earlier this week, Rizzo paid tribute to the former Full House star on what would have been his 66th birthday, which was only two days before hers. "We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip," she explained.

The video montage on Thursday revealed a variety of romantic getaways, from sunset beaches to relaxing boat trips. "He gave me the best birthdays I could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world," Rizzo wrote. "To Bob, I just want to say THANK YOU. And thank you to everyone for so much love and support. Today I'll try to celebrate 😊🎈"

Saget died at age 65 in January after hitting his head before going to sleep. The news came as a shock to family and fans alike, and several of the comedian’s former co-stars paid tribute to him on his birthday earlier this week.

In April, a source told ET that Rizzo was “in the process of selling the home she shared with Bob Saget. There were so many happy memories they shared together and with his family, but it is too hard for her to be there after his passing," adding that Rizzo would stay in Los Angeles.

