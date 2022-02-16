Lara Saget is asking for privacy as she mourns her dad's death. One day before she and her family filed a lawsuit attempting to block the release of records related to the investigation into Bob Saget's death, Lara took to Instagram to post about her continuing grief. Bob was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

"If only people knew how much words and actions matter, how much love and respect mean, how important it is to be kind, honest, and respectful, how poisonous gossip is, how important privacy is to grieve, how we are all responsible," Lara, 32, wrote. "Love will win regardless."

"I choose love, respect, compassion, and kindness. I choose to actually treat others as I would want to be treated. I choose love every time," she continued. "It is the only way to take advantage of this life."

Lara added that it "is so sad to see where so many people place their focus, on pain, drama, gossip, negativity," noting that "that focus creates pain in this world and in everyone's lives."

"I pray people find clarity, learn to love themselves, and to honor other human beings on this planet," she concluded. "We all affect each other."

Bob's Full House family supported Lara's post, with Candace Cameron Bure commenting, "amen amen," and Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa Coulier, praising, "Beautifully written. I love you."

Additionally, John Stamos shared the post on his Instagram Story, writing, "Perfectly said Lara. Your Pop is proud."

On Tuesday, Lara, along with her sisters, Aubrey and Jennifer, and stepmom, Kelly Rizzo, sued the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff, seeking an injunction in an effort to prevent the release of records that may contain photos, videos or audio recordings related to Bob's death, according to documents obtained by ET.

The lawsuit states, "Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."

According to the Orange County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, Bob suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head."

The day after the women filed the lawsuit, Candace appeared on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends and gave an update on how the Saget family is doing following the comedian's death.

"I keep in close contact with Kelly. It's been difficult these past couple of weeks because of more things that have come out," she said, alluding to the release of Bob's autopsy. "There's a lot of questions. I'm trying, honestly, not to think about it in the sense that I just want to remember Bob, and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was, and let it be that."

