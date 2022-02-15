Bob Saget's Family Suing to Block Release of Death Investigation Records
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers Him on 1-Month Anniversa…
Tyrese Shares Heartbreaking Update on Mother's COVID-19 Battle
Super Bowl LVI: When ET First Met the Halftime Stars
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Live It Up at Super Bowl as 'Fair…
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Athletes, 'House…
Tristan Thompson Beams in Photo With Daughter True Following Pat…
Super Bowl LVI: Mary J. Blige’s Halftime Show Highlights
Super Bowl LVI: Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Highlights
Pete Davidson Hates That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Kanye W…
Super Bowl LVI: Eminem’s Halftime Show Highlights
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as His Girlfriend for the…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA During Night Out in NYC
Offset Showers Cardi B With Lavish Gifts on Valentine's Day
Jenna Jameson Shares Health Update From Hospital Bed She's Been …
'The View' Hosts React to Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension Over Holo…
Super Bowl LVI: All the Celeb Moments You Missed
Super Bowl LVI: Watch 50 Cent Perform ‘In Da Club’ at the Halfti…
Susan Lucci Opens Up About Nearly Losing Her Life (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Pose With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma…
Bob Saget's family is attempting to block the release of records related to the investigation into the comedian's death.
Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.
Now, Saget's family -- including wife Kelly Rizzo and his daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer -- are suing the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff, according to documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, seeking an injunction in an effort to prevent the release of records that may contain photos, videos or audio recordings related to his death.
The lawsuit states, "Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."
According to the Orange County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, it states Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head."
Just days after his passing, the Florida chief medical examiner had announced that an autopsy was performed. The medical examiner indicated there was no evidence of drug use or foul play, but cautioned the probe would take 10-12 weeks to complete.
For more on Saget's life and legacy, see the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Honors Him on Valentine's Day
Bob Saget's Comedy Success Remembered in 'Phat Tuesdays' Docuseries
Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals He Suffered Head Fractures, Had COVID-19
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Remembers Their 'Happy Place'
Related Gallery