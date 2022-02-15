Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Honors Him on First Valentine's Day After His Death
On a day all about love, Kelly Rizzo was thinking about her late husband, Bob Saget.
In honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, Rizzo took to her Instagram Story with a throwback TikTok video of her and the former Full House star, who was unexpectedly found dead in his hotel room in January. The beloved comedian and actor was 65 years old.
In the clip, which Rizzo first shared with fans on Valentine's Day in 2021, the two make crab cakes together for the holiday. "Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday, but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you've ever seen," she wrote on her Instagram Story. Despite his feelings about Valentine's Day, Rizzo noted her late husband "always showered me with love...like he did every single day."
As she previously explained in an Instagram post marking the 1-month anniversary of his death, food was their "happy place."
"Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible,'" she wrote. "And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world. We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him."
Rizzo also noted, "He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy."
She concluded, "I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this."
According to an autopsy report obtained by ET, Saget's death was found to be the result of accidental blunt head trauma. "It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards," the report read, "and struck the posterior aspect of his head."
