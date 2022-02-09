Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, Bob Saget, on the one-month anniversary of his death.

Rizzo took to Instagram Wednesday to mark the sad occasion with a reel of some of the moments they spent traveling and enjoying delicious food and drinks around the world.

"One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me, 'Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible,'" Rizzo said of Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world. We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him," she continued before sharing more of their experience as "foodies." "He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest."

Rizzo, who is a food and travel blogger, said she will miss experiencing those simple pleasures with the comedian the most, adding that those moments are what brought him so much joy.

"Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy," Rizzo added. "I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this."

Saget was laid to rest during a private memorial ceremony on Jan. 14, with 300 of his closest friends and family in attendance. Following the service, Rizzo paid tribute to her love with a touching Instagram post.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote in part alongside a seflie with Saget.

“I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever,” she added. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018, after meeting each other via social media three years prior.

For more on how Saget is being remembered, check out the video below.

