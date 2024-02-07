Bobbi Althoff's Husband Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Bobbi Althoff's husband, Cory Althoff, is calling it quits on their marriage. He has filed for divorce from the famous podcaster.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Cory filed paperwork for the dissolution of marriage on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. As for why he wants out of the marriage, Cory cites irreconcilable differences. He also listed July 4, 2023 as the date of separation.

Bobbi addressed the news in an Instagram post she shared Wednesday evening, writing, "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce."

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person," she continued, alongside a black and white photo of herself and Cory standing beside a river. "While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

Cory and the popular podcaster share two daughters -- Luca, 3, and Isla, 1. Cory and Bobbi tied the knot on Jan. 31, 2020. He's requesting joint legal and physical custody of the children. As far as spousal support, Cory wants the judge to terminate their ability to request it.

In his court documents, Cory disclosed that he continues living in the family's Laguna Beach, California, home, while Bobbi moved to West Los Angeles. ET has reached out the estranged couple's legal teams for comment.

Not much is known about Cory, but Bobbi made a name for herself last year as host of The Really Good Podcast, in which she conducts purposefully awkward interviews with celebrities. Most notably, Bobbi interviewed Drake last summer in his bedroom after flying out to see him in Canada.

In that interview, Bobbi donned her trademark uninterested look -- with both arms crossed and a somber look on her face -- as she interviewed the "Hotline Bling" rapper.

That podcast interview garnered nearly 30 million views, but a mysterious (and still not exactly explained) falling out between them led to the episode's removal from her YouTube channel.

RELATED CONTENT: